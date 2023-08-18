Premier David Eby declares provincial state of emergency

GovernmentofBC

UPDATE 6:28 p.m.

Premier David Eby has declared a provincial state of emergency.

At the outset of a live update on the wildfire situation in B.C., the premier called this an unprecedented situation, noting that the number of people under evacuation order has gone from 4,500 to 15,000 in the past few hours. Tens of thousands more are on alert.

“Tonight, as a result of this rapid deterioration, we are declaring a provincial state of emergency to ensure that we have rapid access to any tools we need to respond to this situation,” said Eby.

ORIGINAL 6:05 p.m.

Premier David Eby is taking part in an evening update on the wildfire situation in B.C.

Eby is joining Bowinn Ma, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness, and Bruce Ralston, Minister of Forests at a news conference scheduled for 6:15 p.m.

Castanet will live stream the provincial wildfire update.