Member of the Golden RCMP and passersby put out wildfire before it could get away

Photo: RCMP Const. Mark Tataryn running a water hose toward an active forest fire. Right: Tataryn after fire services took over control of the fire suppression efforts.

Quick action by a member of the Golden RCMP and some Good Samaritans averted a wildfire disaster this week.

On Aug. 16, at approximately 4:40 p.m., Const. Mark Tataryn, with the BC Highway Patrol, was travelling Highway 1 when he noticed a brush fire on the north bank of the highway near Forde Station Road.

The fire was about 20-metres wide, travelling east and was beginning to engulf large trees.

Tataryn used multiple fire extinguishers from his police vehicle, the vehicles of fellow RCMP officers that attended and other motorists’ vehicles who stopped to help.

Fortunately, a Kootenay Pumping truck was travelling on that section of the highway and was able to provide assistance to Tataryn.

With the use of their pump and water lines, the group was able to slow the fire to a manageable size.

The Golden Fire Department arrived and took over with the assistance of the Nicholson Fire Department and a helicopter from BC Wildfire Services.

EMCON and BC Hydro also provided vital support.

“Without the quick thinking of Tataryn and staff from Kootenay Pumping, the outcome could have been devastating for the community,” said Cpl. Lucas Sovio with the Golden-Field RCMP. “A special thank you to all of the local residents, passersby and first responders who helped fight the fire.”

The fire is suspected to have started from a tree that fell onto power lines. Highway 1 was partially blocked with alternating traffic for approximately 2.5 hours while emergency crews worked to extinguish the blaze.

At 8 p.m. that day, BC Wildfire Services said the fire was fully extinguished and the highway was re-opened to traffic in both directions.

“This incident almost led to the evacuation of residents in the Blaeberry area,” said Const. Kat Robinson.

“Are you prepared for an emergency evacuation? Visit the Government of Canada’s Emergency Preparedness Guide for information and resources to get your household ready.”