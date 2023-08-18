Coquitlam man faces murder charge in death of Kwikwetlem councillor

Photo: The Canadian Press

The man who was last seen with a k?ik?????m (Kwikwetlem) First Nation councillor is now charged in connection with her death.

On Thursday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team announced that David Hall, 57, is accused of the second-degree murder of Stephanie Patterson, a councillor who was elected in March.

On Tuesday, officers found the 44-year-old woman in a rural area of Mission.

She was reported missing to the detachment last Saturday (Aug. 12) after leaving the reserve with Hall in a truck the night before.

Hall was believed to be travelling with Patterson in a 2019 Honda Ridgeline truck when the two were reported missing last Friday.

The pair were last spotted at 7:30 that evening at the Meadowvale shopping centre on Lougheed Highway in Pitt Meadows.

Further evidence resulted in the murder charge, said IHIT spokesperson Sgt. Timothy Pierotti, who added no other details would be released as the matter is before the courts.

In a statement issued by Coquitlam Mounties, Kwikwetlem Chief Ron Giesbrecht thanked the police, media and members of the public for helping to find Patterson.

"The entire Nation is grieving this tragic and sudden loss and we appreciate the outpouring of support, love and condolences we have been receiving from throughout the Lower Mainland," he wrote.

Patterson was elected to Kwikwetlem council last March, along with Chief Giesbrecht and Coun. George Chaffee.

The mayors of Coquitlam and Port Coquitlam also expressed their feelings about Patterson’s death.

"Our deep condolences to Councillor Patterson’s family and friends, the Kwikwetlem council and administration, and the entire Kwikwetlem First Nation," said Coquitlam Mayor Richard Stewart, who attended Patterson’s inauguration.

"This is a horrible tragedy," said PoCo Mayor Brad West, adding he was struck by her warmth and commitment to her community when the two met shortly after she was elected.