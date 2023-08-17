Mackenzie RCMP incident where man died under investigation

Photo: Colin Dacre

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has been called in to investigate a police incident in Mackenzie this week where one man died.

On Tuesday August 15, Mackenzie RCMP received a call of a man at a pipeline site making threats towards the site workers. He reportedly had a rifle and ammunition in his vehicle.

As a result, the worksite was evacuated and police were called. Officers with the MacKenzie RCMP and the RCMP North District Emergency Response Team located at the man at his home and surrounded it.

According to a release from B.C. RCMP, officers made multiple attempts to have the man surrender, but while they were outside a bang was heard in the home. When officers entered the home, one man was located deceased, the release said.

The man was later pronounced deceased at the scene, from what at this point appears to be a self-inflicted injury, the IIO said in a release posted on its website. It is reported that no members of the RCMP discharged their firearms during the incident, the release added.