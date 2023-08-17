B.C. nurse suspended for breaching patient’s privacy, poor narcotics handling

Photo: Googl Guide/Xavier M

A Langley nurse has been suspended for four weeks after the B.C. College of Nurses & Midwives found she breached a patient’s privacy and poorly handed narcotics and controlled drug medication.

Christine Bruneski, who once slept while on duty, was found to have “continued unsatisfactory practice in medication administration and documentation despite previous disciplinary and remedial activities,” according to an Aug. 10 consent agreement, which stated the nurse breached four undertaking terms.

Bruneski voluntarily agreed to the four-week suspension for the breaches.

Once that suspension ends, further remedial measures include a two-month prohibition from independently administering narcotics and controlled drugs, followed by a further four months of mentorship and monitoring. She will also be required to complete a learning plan.

“The inquiry committee is satisfied that the terms will protect the public,” the decision said.

The college is one of 18 regulatory bodies empowered under the Health Professions Act to regulate health professions in B.C. It regulates the practice of four distinct professions: nursing, practical nursing, psychiatric nursing and midwifery.

Similar legislation in other self-regulated areas such as the legal and notary public professions also allows citizens to know about discipline issues in the public interest.