Someone in BC to share $5M 6/49 jackpot

Photo: BCLC

Someone in B.C. is now a multimillionaire after winning half of last night's Lotto 6/49 Classic Jackpot prize.

The winning ticket, purchased on PlayNow.com, matched all six numbers along with another ticket purchased in Ontario. The winners will share the $5-million jackpot.

All winning numbers are available on PlayNow.com.

All lottery prize winners have 52 weeks from the draw date printed on their ticket to come forward to claim their prize, and the winners' names will be announced after they have claimed their prize.

So far in 2023, B.C. lottery players redeemed more than $68 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49.