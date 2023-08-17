Smoky skies linger in Okanagan Valley, should last 24-48 hours

Photo: Contributed

Smoke continues to fill the sky across the Thompson-Okanagan Thursday.

According to Environment Canada, much of the south and central parts of B.C. are impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Today and tonight should see widespread smoke, with wind becoming southwest at 20km per hour gusting to 50 near noon.

The Government of Canada Air Quality Index lists the Central Okanagan air quality index at 7, Kamloops is also listed at 7 while the Northern Okanagan is liste at +10.

Environment Canada says wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone's health, even at low concentrations.

People with lung disease, such as asthma or heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant people, and people who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke.

Speak with your health care provider about developing a management plan for wildfire smoke events and maintaining a supply of necessary medications at home and always carrying these medications with you during wildfire season.

You can visit the air health website to learn how to reduce your health risk and your personal contribution to pollution levels.