Trans-Canada Highway down to single lane west of Golden due to wildfire

Fire slows Trans-Canada

A wildfire burning west of Golden is impacting traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway.

DriveBC advises that Highway 1 is down to single-lane alternating traffic between Forde Station Road and Hartley Road for 10 kilometres. That’s between 8 and 18 kilometres west of Golden.

The BC Wildfire Service dashboard shows a new fire that was discovered at 3:44 p.m. It appears to be burning right next to the road. The Neale Creek fire is listed as out of control. The cause is under investigation.

The highway was closed shortly after the fire broke out but one lane is now open.

Golden-Field RCMP is asking motorists to have patience and give emergency crews at the scene of the fire the space they need to work.


