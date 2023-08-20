150k raised for Boys & Girls Club Okanagan

Photo: Boys and Girls Club Okanagan Teams at the fundraiser

Boys and Girls Club Okanagan will be getting $150,000 boost thanks to the Acera Insurance Golf 4 Kids fundraiser.

It’s the largest amount raised for the Golf 4 Kids since its first event in 1990, and more than the organization's fundraising goal of $140,000.

“We are immensely thankful to the sponsors and participants for proving that when we swing into action together, we’re not just hitting golf balls – we’re chipping away at barriers that young people and families in the Okanagan face,” said Richelle Leckey with Boys and Girls Club Okanagan.

A total of three charity golf events took place at The Harvest in Kelowna, Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club in Vernon and at Twin Lakes in Kaleden.

The amount raised includes funds from a ball drop where a container of numbered golf balls were raised 20-feet in the air and dropped over a regular golf hole, all at once. One winning ball landed in the hole and the winner received two tickets anywhere with WestJet flies and $2,500.

All proceeds will be donated to the Boys and Girls Club Okanagan. The organization provides daycare, preschool, afterschool, recreation, and youth and family support programs.

“We are absolutely amazed by the un-ending generosity of our local community! The support for Acera Insurance Golf 4 Kids continues growing, and after 34 years, we are still breaking records in funds raised for BGC Okanagan, said Erika Jarvis, with Acera insurance.

“Thank you to all the sponsors, golfers and donors – the impact you are making on the lives of local children, youth and families cannot be understated. Acera Insurance is extremely proud to be a long-term partner of BGC Okanagan and continue doing our part to support their life-changing programs and services.”