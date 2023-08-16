BC SPCA appealing to businesses amidst heatwave

Photo: BC SPCA. A beagle takes a drink from a bowl.

It’s not just people who find the heat rough.



As sizzling summer heat spreads across southern British Columbia, creating heat warnings in many areas, the BC SPCA is hoping to reach business owners with a message: Don't forget pets.

On Tuesday, the BC SPCA asked for their help to keep pets safe from owners who leave their animals in vehicles.



Some businesses may not be allowed to have animals in their stores due to municipal bylaws but they are able to keep a watch over them.

"If you have a paging system, make an announcement to have the customer return to his or her vehicle,” says a spokesperson for the group.

The BC SPCA is encouraging businesses to be aware and come up with a plan if on warmer days someone tells them they’ve left an animal alone in a parked car.

"Have a bottle of water, a bowl, a small portable fan and some spots for shade pinpointed so when the owner returns to their car they may attend to their dog,” says a spokesperson.

It’s also important that staff know where to find those objects.

"Time is of the essence when an animal is left alone in a hot vehicle, and small steps like this could help save their life,” says the spokesperson.

It is illegal to break the glass of a vehicle window to get an animal out of a hot car. Instead, employees should call the local animal control agency, police, RCMP or the BC SPCA Animal Helpline at 1-855-622-7722 as soon as possible.

The animal welfare group says if animals are allowed in the businesses, making social media posts can be helpful and deter pet owners from choosing to keep their dogs in a hot car.

Harmful and life-threatening effects can occur to a dog if left in a vehicle for even a short period of time.

Dogs can’t release heat by sweating, as humans do, so their internal body temperature rises more quickly, according to the BC SPCA. If possible, it’s best to leave dogs at home where they have water and shade.