After two-day delay, Hullo ferries set sail between Nanaimo and Vancouver

Photo: VANCOUVER ISLAND FERRY COMPANY The Hullo ferry Sthuqi sits in Nanaimo in this undated photo provided by the Vancouver Island Ferry Company. The service's first trip between downtown Nanaimo and Vancouver took place on Wednesday morning.

The first sailing of the new Hullo ferry left Wednesday morning as planned at 10 a.m. after a two-day delay in launching the Nanaimo-Vancouver walk-on service.

Ferry officials handed out brightly coloured goodie bags that included branded keychains, pens and phone stands.

A total of 189 passengers were on the first ferry departing Nanaimo. The two boats each have a capacity of 354. The company is deliberately keeping numbers low as it rolls out the service.

The noon sailing out of Vancouver had 111 passengers booked by mid-morning and the operator is expecting about 30 more — plus walk-ons.

A widespread power outage in Nanaimo and strong winds kept the company’s two catamarans in dock on Monday, the original starting date for 70-minute foot passenger service between the two cities.

All sailings between the cities were cancelled on Monday and Tuesday.

The company revised its plans, introducing a new schedule for the coming two weeks. Nanaimo will see departures at 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. daily, while ferries will depart Vancouver at noon and 6:30 p.m.

Despite the delayed start, Nanaimo Mayor Leonard Krog said he remained optimistic about the service.

“We were all disappointed. This is not the way we wanted the ferry service to start,” he said. “Having said that, they will work out their problems.

“I am still absolutely confident this is going to be a very successful ferry service that benefits all of us here in Nanaimo and on the Island who want to get to downtown Vancouver quickly and safely.”

The delay in starting full service upset a lot of people who had hoped to use the service, Krog said, adding that he appreciates the company’s “safe approach.”

Corry Gervais, chief executive of the Nanaimo Chamber of Commerce, agreed.

“I’m happy that they are taking safety so seriously and that gives me a lot of confidence,” he said.

“We are just going to keep on supporting them here in Nanaimo.”