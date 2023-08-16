Quest University lands Bought by Capilano University in Squamish Deal

Photo: Andrew Hughes The president of Capilano University, Paul Dangerfield, on Wednesday morning, at the announcement, flanked by Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills, Selina Robinson and Squamish Mayor Armand Hurford.

Capilano University announced this morning that the post-secondary institution is purchasing the former Quest University lands and buildings in Squamish.

The site will become a Squamish campus of CapU.

The president of Capilano University, Paul Dangerfield, and the Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills, Selina Robinson, announced the sale at a news conference at the former Quest campus in Squamish on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

In British Columbia, higher education falls under the jurisdiction of the provincial ministry.

In a release, Cap said it reached a deal with the land owner, Primacorp Ventures, for $63.2 million for the 18-acre purpose-built property and that the purchase was made possible by $48 million in funding from the provincial government.

There will be 100 students at the Squamish Cap campus in 2024, with a total of 380 students down the road. Cap said it is looking at options to offer housing on campus for students.

This sale comes just a few months after Quest University indefinitely shut down its academic program after the 2023 graduation due to financial trouble and about half a year since the university was listed for sale.

The price of the land and buildings were subject to a non-disclosure agreement in February, but were assessed at nearly $89 million by BC Assessment in July 2022. Primacorp paid roughly $43 million for the land and buildings in December 2020.

Quest alumni and founder of the Save Quest campaign, Jake Henderson, wrote to Robinson and Premier David Eby in the hours leading up to the announcement, urging the B.C. government to reconsider.

“I have concerns that the provincial government has not had sufficient time to consider whether these previously allocated funds will cover the actual costs of Capilano University's prospective transition,” he wrote. “I have concerns that the public has not had an opportunity to provide comment on this intended use of public funds.”

He indicated that the design of the buildings was unsuitable for large classes. Ultimately, he suggested the government lease land back to Quest at a “reasonable rate,” with payments directed to Capilano University, while offering the Quest curriculum through Capilano.

On the other hand, the president and vice-chancellor of Quest University, Arthur Coren, called Capilano a “positive” for the Squamish community.

“Capilano has long been a friend of Quest. Prior to the insolvency proceedings in 2020, Capilano was very supportive in a number of ways,” he wrote in an email to The Squamish Chief.

“After our February 2023 announcement that Quest would cease academic operations, several of our students transferred to Cap. They also serve as the official repository of transcript records for our alumni. We believe that Capilano’s return to Squamish is positive for the community and wish them success as they ready the campus and prepare to welcome new learners.”

The Quest University purchase is another example of Capilano University making its return to Squamish, as the Capilano agreed to a $5 million deal with Oceanfront Squamish in 2022 for two acres of property downtown when construction is complete.

That deal is now off, according to a release.

Capilano used to have a campus in Squamish located near Howe Sound Secondary, but relocated in 2015 due to declining enrolment.

The school offered classes for a time, but then closed for good thereafter.

~With files from Bob Mackin/BIV