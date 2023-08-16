Missing hiker found in 'steep and treacherous' terrain near Comox Lake

Photo: Glacier Media

A 77-year-old hiker who went missing in the heat for 24 hours was rescued from a canyon near Comox Lake on Tuesday.

The man became separated from his hiking group of seven on Monday afternoon after climbing Mount Becher, said Paul Berry, Comox Valley Search and Rescue search manager. The outing was an annual trip that the group has hiked for well over a decade, he said.

As the group descended, members realized the man was no longer with them. They continued down until they reached the former Forbidden Plateau ski area, where they waited, thinking he would catch up. When he didn’t appear, the group called police about 3:30 p.m.

Search crews headed out on foot with an RCMP police dog on the Mount Becher trail and in the air. Ground teams searched the trail and branching trails but were unable to find the man. They spotted broken vegetation and footprints leading off the trail into challenging terrain toward Boston Lake, Berry said.

The police dog showed indication of picking up the man’s scent, but it couldn’t continue working in the heat so teams didn’t continue down the slope, which was covered in dense vegetation. Just before dark on Monday, an RCMP helicopter crew located the man but could not rescue him. Ground teams were sent in in the dark, but could not find the hiker because he had no light was hard of hearing, Berry said.

“At that point, he was quite dehydrated, exhausted and not responding to searchers’ calls,” he said.

Teams returned at first light on Tuesday.

“This is a very, very steep and treacherous canyon and once he was down there, we knew that there’s no way he was going to be coming back up and so his only route out really was to follow the drainage. But ultimately he had not moved,” Berry said.

Crews found the man him just after noon on Tuesday, but required assistance from North Shore Rescue to hoist him out by helicopter. The man was too dehydrated to walk out and the terrain would have been too dangerous to navigate with the man on a stretcher.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries from falling, and dehydration.

“I certainly wouldn’t want to have had him be up there much longer than he was,” Berry said.

It’s unclear how the man left the Mount Becher trail as searchers could not get a clear story from him after his ordeal, he said.