West Vancouver woman charged in 2022 fatal wedding crash

Photo: Twitter/@dystopianhypnotist

Almost a year after a woman drove her SUV into a backyard wedding in West Vancouver, killing two and injuring seven, the driver has been charged.

The incident happened just after 6 p.m. on Aug. 20, 2022 on the 400 block of Keith Road. The driver was exiting her driveway, which was shared with the neighbours hosting the party, in her 2016 Range Rover when she accelerated into the party guests.

Two women, both in their sixties, were pronounced dead at the scene. Seven people were taken two hospital, including one child. At the time, police said two of the victims had received “life-altering injuries.”

After a lengthy investigation by the West Vancouver Police and the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service, which included accessing the SUV’s “black box” data recorder and interviewing witnesses, investigators referred the matter to the Crown for charge approval.

Hong Xu, a 64-year-old West Vancouver woman, has now been charged with driving without due care and attention under the Motor Vehicle Act.

She is due to make her first appearance in North Vancouver Provincial Court in September.

Because the matter is now before the courts, West Vancouver police will not be releasing any further information, according to a release from investigators issued on Tuesday.

“Our officers and victim services have been in contact with the victims and their families throughout this investigation to provide them with support and updates,” said Const. Nicole Braithwaite.