Underwater recovery team finds drowned body in Cultus Lake

Photo: wikimedia commons Cultus Lake

The body of a man who drowned in a B.C. lake has been found after a month-long search.

On July 19, police began a search for Surrey man believed to have drowned in Cultus Lake — a popular destination south of the City of Chilliwack, B.C.

BC RCMP’s Underwater Recovery Team located the body Tuesday, almost a month later.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to this man’s family and friends,” says Sgt. Krista Vrolyk, spokesperson for the Chilliwack RCMP. “We are so sorry for your loss.”

"These deaths are devastating to family and friends but also take its toll on emergency personnel.”

Police said the BC Coroners Service is investigating the death.

This is the fourth drowning death in four weeks police have seen in the area. They are asking people to be safe in and around the water.

"Please do your part to ensure water safety — wear a life-jacket, do not enter the water if you do not know how to swim, use the buddy system — never swim alone and do not enter the water if you are impaired by alcohol or drugs,” says Vrolyk.

