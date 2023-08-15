Billboards along Highway 16 to honour missing, murdered Indigenous women, girls

Photo: Hanna Petersen / PG Citizen

Four new billboards featuring messages of hope will be placed along Highway 16, also known as the Highway of Tears.

Carrier Sekani Family Services (CSFS), in partnership with the Highway of Tears Governing Body, unveiled the new billboards Tuesday.

The partnership aims to address Recommendation 9 of the 2006 Highway of Tears Recommendation Report, which includes creating a number of billboards to bring further awareness to the issue of murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls.

Located between Prince George and Smithers, the billboards will feature images and messaging of hope and strength.

“These billboards symbolize the strength of our loved ones who have gone missing, the strength of the families who have lost loved ones, and the strength of our communities that have come around them in support,” said CSFS board president and Cheslatta Carrier Nation Chief Corrina Leween.

“We must all take action and commit to building a safer space for Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit and gender-diverse people. I really hope that when people see the billboards that are going to be placed along Highway 16 that they recognize the message we are really trying to send.”

Matilda Wilson, a member of the Governing Body and mother of Ramona Wilson, a 16-year-old girl who went missing in 1994 and whose remains were later found behind the Smithers Airport, spoke about what the billboards meant to her.

“Not a day goes by that I don’t think about my little baby. How long did she live before she died? That is a mother’s cry. It is a mother’s guilt also but I lift up myself for my daughter because she wants me to stand here and prevent this from happening again,” said Wilson.

“Now we will get this going I am so happy that we will get this and this billboard will send the strongest message that you have ever seen.”

Wilson’s oldest daughter Brenda, who is also an advocate for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, also spoke about what these billboards mean to her family.

“We wanted to put a billboard for Ramona in 1994 and we were turned down, so this a dream. This is something we fought for and now it's 29 years later and its finally going up. It is really emotional, and it means a lot to our family and I’m sure it will mean a lot to the families that see it.”

Mary Teegee, CSFS executive director of child and family services, said she hopes these billboards act as a visual reminder to travellers to be a part of keeping Highway 16 safe for everyone.

“The reason that Indigenous women and girls are vulnerable is because of the atrocities that have occurred through the history of Canada through colonization and the impacts of residential schools and we cannot lose sight of that when we talk about the impacts of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls and boys and men,” said Teegee.

“We need to work together. This is something that is not just happening to the Indigenous community. it is something that is happening to all of us Canadians.”

The billboards are part of a larger commemorative series project that will eventually include commemorative pillars at each end of the Highway of Tears, rest-stop signage and more to honour and remember missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls in addition to providing more education and awareness of safety along Highway 16.

The billboards will be erected this week and are booked until 2025.