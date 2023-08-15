Here's what that gigantic odd-looking ship is in English Bay

Photo: Brendan Kergin/V.I.A. The Arabian Sea is anchored in English Bay right now.

Vancouver's role as a major port brings many unusual and unique ships to the anchorages nearby.

Currently anchored in English Bay is the Arabian Sea, a massive (and surprisingly tall), ship. It's used to move vehicles; its arrival means some new cars and trucks are either arriving or leaving thru Metro Vancouver. It's just arrived from South Korea.

It actually works as a huge roll-on-roll-off boat, like most of BC Ferries fleet, though on a larger massive scale. It's 183 metres long and 32 metres wide; for comparison, the Spirit of British Columbia (the largest of the BC Ferries) is 167 metres long and 27 metres wide.

However, the big difference is in the volume of the two ships. The Spirit-class ferry sits at 18,747 GT while the cargo ship is around 46,800 GT.

Built in China in 2010, the Arabian Sea is currently operated by Reederei Sunship Schiffahrtskontor out of Germany and flies under the flag of the Marshall Islands.