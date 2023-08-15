Vancouver police seek public's help identifying sexual assault suspect

Photo: Vancouver Police Department. The (VPD) is releasing surveillance photos of a suspect in a sexual assault in hopes to identify him.

Vancouver police are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect in a sexual assault.

The incident took place in the early hours of July 15 after the suspect and victim met each other near Robson and Granville streets and left the area in a vehicle, shares the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) in a news release.

The suspect is described as a dark-skinned man with short black hair and a black beard.

Surveillance images show that he may have been wearing a light-coloured t-shirt, checkered shorts, and flip flop sandals around the time of the alleged assault.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call VPD investigators at 604-717-0603.