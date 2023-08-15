Homicide team investigating suspicious death in New Westminster

Photo: Thinkstock

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating after a man was found dead inside a Quayside residence Sunday night in New Westminster.

The New Westminster Police Department was initially called to a residence in the 1000 block of Quayside Drive around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13 for a “check-well-being” request. An IHIT news said NWPD members attended and found a deceased man inside the residence.

”As the death was deemed suspicious, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been deployed and will be working in partnership with the NWPD and the BC Coroners Service,” said the news release.

Investigators are working to confirm the identity of the male victim, stated the Aug. 14 news release.

“IHIT have taken conduct of this investigation, and we will be working closely with the New Westminster Police Department’s Major Crime Unit,” said IHIT Det.-Const. Keegan Ayre. “We believe this is an isolated incident, and there is no ongoing risk to the public.”

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at [email protected].