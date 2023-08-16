Parents of man seriously injured in Coquihalla crash meet man they call an 'angel of mercy'

Photo: Lyle Gagne Lyle Gagne (left), Terry Jessup (centre), Susan Gagne (right).



It was a meeting Lyle Gagne has been looking forward to. He finally got to thank Terry Jessup face-to-face.

Jessup and and several others came to the rescue of Gagne’s son Kyle after a terrible crash on the Coquihalla highway on July 10. Kyle was pinned in his vehicle, being crushed by the tire of a tractor-trailer.

Lyle Gagne says it was Jessup who used his extensive training to treat Kyle at the scene, along with a nurse, hooking him up to an IV while they waited for emergency personnel to arrive at the scene.

The family reached out to Castanet after the crash in a bid to find those who helped, so they could pass on their thanks to what they called their "angels of mercy." They had dinner with Jessup recently.

“Terry is probably the humblest man you would ever meet,” said Gagne, who explained that they spent much of the night "laughing and crying."

“To hear his side of how he had multiple delays that kept him back so he could come across the accident is gut wrenching. Had any one of those delays not occurred the accident would have happened after he had passed.”

Lyle says he asked Terry if he thought Kyle would have made it without immediate attention. “He paused for a second and shook his head and said probably not,” explained the grateful father.

Gagne says his son's recovering is progressing. His dialysis tube was removed last week and he no longer needs to go to the hospital every two days. “He is able to transition from sitting to a walker, to a wheelchair quite well.”

Kyle and his partner Anna, who was also in the vehicle at the time of the crash, even managed to get out last weekend to attend the Burnaby Blues + Roots Festival.