Hay barn fire was arson, Vanderhoof farmer says

Photo: John Kochel

Five days after John Kochel lost two large sheds stuffed with hay in a million-dollar fire, flames continue to flare up from the smoldering piles that used to be his livestock food supply.

Worst of all, he doesn't know how he will replace the feed for his 800 head of cattle and other farm animals he and family have on their ranch about 35 kilometres west of Vanderhoof after last Wednesday’s early morning fire they believe to have been purposely set.

The loss of the two one-year-old sheds, each worth about $250,000, combined with the estimated value of the hay, about $1 million, was not covered by insurance. With hay prices more than doubled since last year and supplies almost non-existent due to the extended drought that’s parched much of the province, Kochel has more questions than answers about the immediate future of his family’s multi-generational ranch operation.

Kochel figures the two sheds contained 2,700 tonnes of hay, not quite enough to last through the winter. But with the second cut of alfalfa coming on, they probably would have had enough to feed all their cows, bulls, calves and horses.

Now it seems likely the only way out is to sell off their cows.

“Both sheds, it was the same level of destruction, from the same end,” said Kochel. “It’s an arson.”

A 1980’s-era gray Ford pickup was seen leaving the area in a hurry heading west on Telegraph Road. Kochel is hoping somebody with information about the fire will contact Vanderhoof RCMP at 250-567-2222.