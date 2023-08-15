Surfer dies at Long Beach; coroner investigating cause of death

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The B.C. Coroners Service has confirmed it is investigating the Aug. 9 death of a man at Long Beach near Tofino on Vancouver Island.

A spokesman for the coroner’s office said while the investigation is ongoing no more details can be provided.

In a statement, Parks Canada said RCMP confirmed to them that an adult male surfer died.

“On Aug. 9, Parks Canada staff at Pacific Rim National Park Reserve were notified of an adult male in distress in the water at Long Beach” and provided first response until B.C. Ambulance paramedics and RCMP arrived, the statement said.

Cpl. James Grandy, a spokesman for B.C. RCMP, told CHEK News that paramedics and Parks Canada staff were giving CPR to the man when officers arrived.

He said the man was pulled from the water by his family.