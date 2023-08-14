217392
Highway lane blocked by boat on road near Campbell River

A boat that fell off a trailer on the Island Island Highway near Campbell River blocked a lane of traffic for more than three hours Monday morning.

Campbell River RCMP said a lane was blocked at the Jubilee Parkway about 9:15 a.m. Police said the boat and crane used to remove it were cleared just before 1 p.m.

Campbell River spokesman Const. Maury Tyre used the incident to remind drivers to pay attention to flaggers at crash scenes and to not pull out a phone and start filming.

“If you are caught filming while driving and while on the road, you are subject to distracted driving fines,” he said.

