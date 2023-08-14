30,000 wardrobe items from 'Riverdale' for sale in Langley this week

Photo: Riverdale/Instagram The wardrobe from 'Riverdale,' the TV show based on the Archie comics that was filmed around Vancouver for years, is being sold by a local auction house.

After seven seasons, Riverdale, the teen drama based on the Archie comics, is coming to an end.

With more than 130 episodes shot around Metro Vancouver, the production has amassed a sizable wardrobe, and it has to go somewhere now that filming for the series has wrapped.

So how about your closet?

Maynards is a liquidator based in the Lower Mainland that sells large amounts of retail items when stores or manufacturers go out of business. Or, in this case, when a production wraps up.

They'll be holding a two-day wardrobe liquidation sale of 30,000 pieces of clothing from the TV series, including winter coats, suits, and body suits. Shoes and accessories are part of the sale as well.

The sale will take place Thursday, Aug. 17, and Friday, Aug. 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 20146 100A Ave. in Langley, where some of the series was filmed.

Maynards notes in a flyer that all sales are final and shoppers will have to bring their own bag.



