Man shot after standoff with police in Grand Forks

Photo: Colin Dacre

B.C.’s police watchdog has been called to Grand Forks after a police-involved shooting in the community.

The Independent Investigations Office says information provided to them by the Grand Forks RCMP states that on Aug. 12, officers were informed about a stolen vehicle in the area.

Police attended a rural home on Willow Road at 9:50 a.m. on Aug. 13 as a part of the stolen vehicle investigation. A man on the property entered the home when police arrived and refused to leave.

A news release from the RCMP says containment was set up and additional officers, along with the tactical Emergency Response Team, were called in. Multiple attempts were made over the course of the day to get the man to leave the home.

“Just before 5 p.m., it is reported that the man exited the residence with a weapon. An officer discharged their firearm, and the man sustained a serious injury. He was airlifted to a hospital for treatment, where he remains,” an IIO news release says.

RCMP said first aid was provided by officers until Emergency Health Services transported the wounded man to hospital.

The IIO investigates all officer-involved incidents that result in serious injury or death, regardless of if there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

The IIO says it was notified about the incident shortly after it happened and initial investigative steps will seek to “confirm the details of the incident, including the presence of any weapons, and whether the force used during the interaction was reasonable, necessary, and justified under the circumstances.”