Person in distress rescued from Fraser River in Richmond

Photo: Richmond News Sukhwant Dhillon, of Sher E Punjab Radio, was at the scene of this rescue on Sunday evening in Richmond

A person in distress was rescued from the Fraser River in Richmond on Sunday evening.

Emergency services were called to the area of Triangle Beach – where Williams Road meets Dyke Road in south-east Richmond – at around 8:30 p.m.

Sukhwant Dhillon, of Sher E Punjab Radio, told the Richmond News that a rescue team from Richmond Fire-Rescue entered the river near Riverport Way.

According to Dhillon, the crew managed to pull the person to safety without injury.

It’s not clear how the person entered the water or if they were in a vessel prior to being pulled from the river.

Richmond RCMP confirmed it was in attendance at the incident and that the person was safe.

The News has reached out to Richmond Fire-Rescue for more information about the rescue.