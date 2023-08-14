Teenage Richmond mall bear spray attack suspect found hiding in bushes

Photo: Glacier Media

Two Richmond teens were taken into custody for allegedly assaulting two people with bear repellent spray at Richmond Centre Mall on Saturday night.

Richmond RCMP responded to calls of a 31-year-old man and 24-year old woman from Richmond being sprayed with a “noxious substance” around 8 p.m. on Aug. 12.

Two male suspects were seen leaving the scene and patrol officers, police dogs and a helicopter were sent on a search.

One suspect was found in some bushes near the Richmond Public Library around 9 p.m. and a second suspect was found near Andrews and Trites roads.

The teens, 16 and 14 years old, are being held in custody after investigators recovered a canister of bear repellent spray.

The two victims were treated for injuries and have no connection to the two alleged assailants.

“Our coordinated response was instrumental in the apprehension of both suspects,” said Inspector Mark Baxter, operations officer at Richmond RCMP.

“Ground, canine, and air police units worked with each other as well as with investigators and other staff to resolve this matter safely, quickly, and thoroughly.”

The investigation is active and ongoing.