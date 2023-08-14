Heat wave that hit B.C.'s south coast over weekend moves into the Interior

Photo: The Canadian Press

Health authorities and local and provincial governments across British Columbia are urging caution as a sweltering heat wave that began on the south coast this weekend has now prompted 41 warnings or special weather statements across the southern and central Interior.

Environment Canada says temperatures in several areas, from the Boundary and Okanagan to parts of the North Thompson and Kootenay were expected to see highs of 39 C though the day.

Kamloops and sections of the south coast, including Chilliwack, Nanaimo and parts of Metro Vancouver, were not forecast to reach those highs on Monday, but the weather office says that with humidity, the areas could feel like they are also nudging 38 or 39 C.

As the heat arrived on the south coast, Environment Canada says seven record highs were set Sunday across of province.

A high of 37.8 C was registered in the Hope area in the eastern Fraser Valley, breaking a 13-year-old record by three degrees.

Other highs included 35.2 C set in Agassiz, two degrees hotter than the previous record set in 2010, while the Malahat area of southern Vancouver Island reached 33.2 degrees, one-tenth of a degree hotter than the old record set in 2021.

The province's hottest temperature yesterday was recorded near Lytton, at 39.8 C, breaking a 2007 record.

Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health say temperatures are a key factor in determining health risks, noting that it can take hours for people's bodies to cool and for physiological strain to decrease after high temperatures occur.

Environment Canada expects heat warnings and special weather statements will be posted across the southern half of B.C. for most of this week as well above-seasonal daytime temperatures combined with elevated overnight temperatures will offer little relief from the heat.

Cooling centres have opened in many areas, including Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Kamloops and Osoyoos, and EmergencyInfoBC says a total of 147 centres are available around the province.

The Ministry of Emergency Management has said a repeat of the 2021 heat dome, which claimed more than 600 lives, is not in the forecast but is warning people to take precautions to stay out of the heat, drink water and limit activity.