Photo: BCWS Rice Road fire as of Aug. 7.

A fire in the Tulameen that sparked on Aug. 6 is now under control.

The Rice Road fire near Coalmont forced the evacuation of the nearby Under the Stars music festival on the night of its discovery.

The fire was human-caused and is believed to have been started by an ATV.

It was considered held as of Aug. 9, and over the weekend was updated to under control.

The fire burned a total of 5.78 hectares.