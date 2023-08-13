Wildfire breaks out near Teck Resources Trail smelter

Contributed

Local fire departments and BC Wildfire service battled a brush fire on the outskirts of Trail Sunday afternoon.

The fire broke out on the hillside near the Teck Resources Trail Operations plant, which is in Warfield.

One man who shared a video with Castanet said he drove down the hill to see what was going on and saw a number of people stopped at the scene, including a FortisBC truck. He was told a crew from the smelter was one of the first on the scene. Helicopters were bucketing the fire as well.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the fire is human caused. It was listed at 0.6 hectares.

Flames and smoke were clearly visible on the hillside just above the smelter.

Mike Hudson, former manager of South Columbia Search and Rescue, told Castanet that there was a great response from Teck, Trail, Warfield, Fruitvale and Montrose fire departments.

He said that the fire departments, working in conjunction with BCWS crew, had knocked down most of the flames by shortly after 3 p.m. and all that was left were hotspots and small smouldering sections.