Suspect sought after man shot in face by stranger at Metro Vancouver bus stop

Photo: Castanet (via Brendan Kergin)

Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in the face while at a bus stop in Surrey this weekend.

The incident happened just after noon on Saturday, Aug. 12 at a bus stop in the Fleetwood area of the Metro Vancouver municipality around the 8900-block of 152 Street.

"The victim was at a bus stop when he had bumped into an unknown man on a bike," states the Surrey RCMP in a press release. "There was an exchange between the two, and the suspect then shot at the victim, hitting him in the face."

Luckily the victim's injuries were non-life threatening and he was immediately taken to hospital.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male between 20 and 30 years old. He has a medium build, dirty blonde hair and a light beard, according to police.

At the time of the incident he was wearing a dark hoody and dark board shorts. According to police, he was carrying "a man purse and holding a blue bag with empty cans."

Anyone with information on the incident can call Surrey RCMP at 1-604-599-0502.