Environment Canada issues alerts for B.C.'s incoming heat wave

Photo: Dan MacLeod

With government officials warning British Columbians about the incoming heat wave for several days, temperatures in the Okanagan are expected to hit the mid-30s today and through next week.

Environment Canada issued a number of special weather statements and warnings Sunday morning about the rise in temperature expected across the province. The heat wave is forecast to continue through to Thursday.

“A strong ridge of high pressure will bring rising temperatures to the southern interior,” Environment Canada says.

“Well above seasonal daytime temperatures are forecast. However, nighttime temperatures over these regions may cool to the mid teens for some relief of the heat.”

In the Okanagan, temperatures are expected to hit a high of 33 C Sunday, rising to 35 C through Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures could rise to as high as 38 C around Kamloops and in the Fraser Canyon region.

While the more serious heat warnings have been issued for the Kootenay Lake, West Columbia, Fraser Canyon, Fraser Valley and Metro Vancouver regions, the Okanagan remains under a “special weather statement.”

“Heat warnings may be issued if the nighttime temperatures are forecast to be 18 degree Celsius or above,” Environment Canada says.

Interior Health issued a statement Sunday morning warning that high temperatures increase the risk of heat-related illnesses, and pointed to the BC Centre for Disease Control webpage with tips on how to stay safe.