Temperatures forecast to hit 38 C in Lytton next week

Most of British Columbia will experience a significant heat wave over the coming days, but Lytton may be one of the hardest hit places.

Interior Health issued an info bulletin Saturday morning, warning temperatures could reach as high as 38 C in Lytton through next week.

“Interior Health is reminding people that elevated temperatures increases the risk of heat-related illness increases,” the health authority states, while noting the coming heat wave is not expected to be an “extreme heat emergency.”

Interior Health has listed a number of tips for dealing with hot weather for those who may not have access to air conditioning, including shutting windows and closing blinds during the hottest points of the day and opening windows over the cooler nights, spending time at cooler places in the community like libraries and community centres, or staying with a friend of family member if your house gets too hot.

A full list of tips can be found here.

Last week, the B.C. government held a press conference, warning of the coming heat wave across the province.

Officials noted last week the heat wave is not expected to come close to the temperatures the province saw during the 2021 “heat dome” event in late June and early July that resulted in 619 British Columbians' deaths.

During that extreme heat event, temperatures reached 49.6 C in Lytton, setting the record for the hottest temperature ever recorded in Canada. A wildfire tore through the town the very next day, completely destroying it.