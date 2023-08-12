Advisory issued for Metro Vancouver ahead of 'prolonged heat wave'

Photo: Brendan Kergin / Vancouver Is Awesome. Environment Canada issued a heat warning for the Metro Vancouver region.

It's going to get really, really hot.

Environment Canada issued a heat warning Saturday morning for the Metro Vancouver area ahead of a "prolonged heat wave" starting Sunday through Thursday.

The weather authority calls for temperatures to reach near 33 C during the day.

"Well above seasonal daytime temperatures combined with elevated overnight temperatures will mean little relief from the heat. However, daytime temperatures will be several degrees cooler near the coast due to breezes from off the water," the advisory reads.

On V.I.A.'s Weatherhood almost all of the city's neighbourhoods show temperatures in the low 30s starting Sunday.

Neighbourhoods inland and further away from the open ocean are expected to be warmest; the River District and Downtown Vancouver are predicted to be hot spots in the city with highs averaging 32 C and, in the River District, reaching 33 C on Monday. UBC will be the coolest, and may not even reach 30 C.

According to Environment Canada's heat advisory, the sizzling temperatures are expected to return to "more seasonal values" by Friday.

The weather authority also cautions people to watch for symptoms of heat-related illness such as swilling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.