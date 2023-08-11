Health alert: Monster Energy drinks recalled in Canada

Photo: Health Canada Multiple types of Monster Energy drinks have been recalled by Health Canada due to caffeine content and labelling issues.

Health Canada has issued a recall of multiple flavours of Monster Energy Drinks due to caffeine content and labelling issues.

All flavours containing caffeine and without bilingual labelling have been recalled from the marketplace because of "various non-compliances related to caffeine content and labelling requirements," according to the health authority's website.

The products have been distributed across Canada, but no record of how many units were sold has been made public.

Currently, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products, says Health Canada, and the CFIA is verifying that the industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the products, however, if you have one in your possession Health Canada advises against consuming or redistributing the product.

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

Health Canada also warns that high levels of caffeine may have adverse health effects for children, pregnant individuals, breastfeeding individuals, and those sensitive to caffeine. In addition, exercising while consuming caffeine may lead to adverse health effects including insomnia, irritability, headaches, and nervousness.