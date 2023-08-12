No relief for low water levels on Arrow Lakes: BC Hydro

Photo: John Boivin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Water levels are very low on the Arrow Lakes this summer due to the prolonged drought and early snowmelt. This boat has been left high and dry between Arrow Park and Burton

People using the Arrow Lakes for swimming, boating and fishing this summer will have to put up with lower-than-normal water levels for the rest of the season, say BC Hydro officials.

That was the message for Nakusp residents who showed up to an August 3 online information session with Hydro engineers and forecasters who manage the Columbia River system in Canada.

“The current levels are due to a combination of severe drought conditions in the Columbia, low precipitation since last fall, and early depletion of the snowpack, contributing to the difficulty in the operational challenges we see,” said Gillian Kong, the principal engineer in charge of operating the dam-and-reservoir system that snakes its way through the Kootenays.

More than 160 people showed up for the meeting, called after weeks of complaints about the low water levels on the lake, which is also the largest reservoir on the Columbia River system.

“We can't even boat across due to low water levels,” wrote one participant in the meeting chat room. “How do we cross in an emergency? We were evacuated last year due to a wildfire near Burton. What are we doing about water levels in Arrow Lakes?”

Record lows

At the end of July, Arrow Lakes Reservoir water levels stood at about 431.9 metres (1,417 feet) and were expected to fall to 426.6 metres (1,400 feet) by the end of August.

Wide variations of the reservoir levels are common, with up to 20 metres (62 feet) of difference allowed between high and low levels. This year, however, officials said they expect levels to be among the lowest ever recorded. That’s left boats stranded on mud flats, dried up the protected swim area at the Nakusp beach, and threatened home water intakes along the shoreline.

Officials said there’s a simple reason for the low water: the prolonged drought and early snowmelt. Lower-than-normal precipitation began last fall, resulting in lower snowpack than normal. Then a heatwave in May meant what snow there was in the drainage system was lost in a short freshet. Inflow levels are the second-lowest in 63 years of water records in the system, officials said.

As a result, water levels on the Arrow are more like what is usually seen in September, not early August.

“The drought is more widespread and severe than we’ve seen in the past, and the drought conditions are likely to get worse in the next month or so before they improve once the fall precipitation starts to move in,” said Greg West, a meteorologist and water forecaster for BC Hydro.

Even a storm system or two passing through the region predicted for early August would not likely improve the situation, West noted.

However, the levels are expected to remain above the Arrow Lakes Reservoir water license minimum level of 420 metres (1,378 feet), they said.

Can’t turn off the taps

Officials said all the reservoirs in the Columbia system controlled by Canada are experiencing the same lower-than-normal levels, so no relief can be found by lowering levels upstream of the Arrow Lakes on the dam system.

In fact, Chief Engineer Kong said water levels could have been eight feet lower than current levels, had it not been for a special dispensation from US authorities, who allowed BC Hydro to hold back a bit of water from the Kinbasket reservoir earlier this summer.

Hydro officials said they received more than 150 questions from residents before the briefing, and one of the most common was why Hydro was continuing to release water to the US side, when a drought has forced levels so low.

Under the terms of the Columbia River Treaty, which provides Canada with flood control, power benefits and millions of dollars’ worth of energy in exchange for water control and supply to mitigate flood risk and optimize power generation in the US, at least 5,000 cubic feet per second has to be released downstream from the Keenleyside dam. There’s no upper limit to how much can be released, but the minimum is set by international agreement with the US.

“Discharges are required under the Columbia River Treaty,” said Kong. “That’s what really governs flows out of Arrow. The water levels are the outcome of the treaty discharges and low inflows.

“If there is an agreement to reduce flows, we would be happy to do that. But under the current situation – when everybody is experiencing drought conditions – it’s unlikely we can come to an agreement to reduce flows for a longer period.”

And there are no provisions for Canada to unilaterally hold back water during a drought. There are also no provisions for compensation for problems caused by the low water.

“We can’t just turn off the taps,” added Hydro Stakeholder Engagement Advisor Mary-Anne Coules.

The meeting concluded with many members of the public complaining online afterward they didn’t get the answers they wanted to hear. Others called for more direct lobbying with political leaders to try to get changes in the treaty to ensure water levels wouldn’t be allowed to fall so low in the future.

