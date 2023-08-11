Vancouver police search for man wanted Canada-wide

Photo: Vancouver Police Department. Harjot Singh Samra, 27, is wanted Canada-wide.

The Vancouver Police Department is asking the public for help locating a man wanted Canada-wide.

Harjot Singh Samra, 27, was released from prison Thursday (Aug. 10) and was expected to report to a halfway house in Vancouver but failed to do so.

He is reportedly a federal offender charged with numerous drug and weapons offences, according to the VPD.

He was last seen around 6 p.m. on Aug. 10 driving a vehicle near Cambie Street and Marine Drive.

Police say they attempted to conduct a traffic stop but Samra allegedly drove away "at a high rate of speed" which lead to officers recommending several new charges of dangerous driving.

Anyone who sees Samra, or has information on his whereabouts, is asked to call 911 immediately.

He is described as 5’9” and 252 pounds with a heavy build. He has brown/black hair with a balding hairline and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, and black shorts with white detailing. He was also last seen carrying a black duffle bag.