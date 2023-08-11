New West Police seek witnesses to daylight downtown stabbing

Photo: NWPD

New Westminster Police are seeking witnesses after a downtown stabbing incident last week.

New West Police received a call about a stabbing near the 700 block of Carnarvon Street in New Westminster about noon on Wednesday, Aug. 2. Officers with the New Westminster Police Department located a man with several stab wounds but were unable to locate any suspects.

The victim was provided medical aid by the officers, and transported to a local hospital by BC Emergency Health Services paramedics, according to a NWPD press release. He sustained “non-life-threatening injuries” and was released from hospital later that day, the release stated.

Officers have been interviewing witnesses and canvassing the area for CCTV footage.

“We take this kind of incident extremely seriously and we are conducting a very thorough investigation to ensure this suspect is identified and held accountable,” Sgt. Andrew Leaver said.

“I would urge members of the public who witnessed the incident, or know anything about the events, to come forward and report information to us immediately.”

Anyone who has any information about the incident is asked to call the New Westminster Police Department at 604-525-5411.