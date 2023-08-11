BC's Conair buys 7 more Dash 8s to upgrade aerial firefighting fleet

Photo: Gustav Klot

Abbotsford-based Conair Group Inc. has purchased seven Dash 8-400 aircraft to modernize its aerial firefightng fleet.

Over the next two years at Conair’s hangar in Abbotsford, the planes will be converted into airtankers for firefighting.

“Countries are facing escalating wildfire behaviour. And many are challenged by limited aerial firefighting resources or aging fleets in need of modernization to ensure the firetruck in the sky is ready to dispatch when the call comes,” said Conair president and CEO Matt Bradley.

“Supply of modern, large airtankers is limited. Our purchase gives us the ability to support countries as they adapt to the changing wildfire environment, continuing to protect their citizens and resources using air assets.”

In 2021, Conair began to replace its aging fleet of airtankers when it bought 11 Dash-8s.

The company now has four Dash 8-400 airtankers on contract in B.C., two in Alaska, one in Australia and one in France.

Aero-Flite Inc., Conair’s U.S. subsidiary has two on contract to serve Washington state. Each conversion takes about 75 days. By the end of this year, all 11 Dash 8s bought in 2021 will be operating as airtankers to support government agencies in three continents.

“The purchase of seven additional aircraft for conversion offers countries an answer to the question of how to fight future wildfires,” Jeff Berry, Conair’s vice-president of business development. “They can proactively build their response capacity for upcoming fire seasons by contracting the most modern airtanker available in the world today.”