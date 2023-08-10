Man found dead after 'tragic accident' on Whistler mountain biking trail

Photo: Pique file photo.

A man was found dead Thursday, Aug. 10 on a Whistler mountain bike trail after what appears to be "a tragic accident," policed have confirmed.

Police responded to a call on Thursday afternoon regarding the sudden death of one adult male on a local trail, according to Insp. Robert Dykstra, Officer in Charge with the Sea to Sky RCMP.

The confirmation comes following a tweet Whistler RCMP issued at 12:25 p.m. Thursday asking the public to avoid "Kill Me, Thrill Me," a challenging black diamond trail on the west side of Highway 99 north of Green Lake, as emergency services were working in the area.

Police said the deceased mountain biker was not reported missing, but reportedly failed to return home after heading out for a ride on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Foul play is not suspected. Police are investigating in consultation with the BC Coroners Service.

In a statement, Dykstra said “Our hearts go out to the family of the male who appears to have died from a tragic accident while mountain biking on one of the more challenging trails in the area."

Victim services are available to assist anyone affected by the incident, he added.