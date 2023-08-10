Vancouver rapper and social media star Lil Tay still alive, death report a hoax

Photo: @liltay/Instagram A false statement shared to social media on August 9, 2023, claimed that the young Vancouver rapper and viral internet meme Lil Tay passed away. The Vancouver star confirms she's still alive.

News of Lil Tay's death turned out to be false, according to the young internet sensation herself.

On Wednesday (Aug. 9), a statement was shared to the 14-year-old rapper's Instagram account declaring her and her brother's passing.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire's sudden and tragic passing. We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain. This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock. Her brother's passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief," reads the since-deleted statement.

The young rapper told TMZ in a statement provided by her family that both Lil Tay and her brother are alive and safe, despite the phony claim, TMZ reported Thursday (Aug. 10) morning.

Lil Tay said that her Instagram account was hacked by a third party and used to spread misinformation about her, including her legal name which is Tay Tian and not "Claire Hope" as the false statement wrote.

There has been much discussion over the last several years online regarding Lil Tay (often referred to by the name "Claire"), including in a shocking 2021 Go Fund Me alleging longtime abuse of the child at the hands of her birth father and stepmother. The page, which continues to receive donations, was allegedly created by her brother.

The internet star shot to fame at nine years old for her controversial rap videos on Instagram, which involved heavy swearing, flashing wads of cash, and racial slurs.

She was also involved in drama with other internet memes Woah Vicky and Bhad Bhabie.