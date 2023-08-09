Flames erupt in Surrey neighborhood

Photo: Kyle Balzer Flames erupt from the roof of a burning home in Surrey Wednesday night.

A major fire has broken out in a Surrey neighbourhood on Wednesday evening.

Surrey Fire Fighters Association says the ‘major' incident is taking place in East Clayton Height neighbourhood.

“We are asking everyone to stay out of the area at this time,” says a spokesperson.

Video taken from the scene shows large flames shooting out of houses near 192 Street and 73 Avenue, south of Shannon Park, at about 6:30 p.m.

Apparent large residential fire off 192nd & 73 Street on the Surrey-Langley border. Dozens of first responders on site, people being told to stay back. | #SurreyBC @VIAwesome @AlannaKellyNews pic.twitter.com/jNODAuPjKk — Kyle Balzer (@KyleBalzer) August 10, 2023

Tri-City News reporter Kyle Balzer was at the scene of the fire and says there was heavy smoke in the area.

“Big plumes of black smoke were coming from multiple houses,” he says. “You could see a bit of flames coming from the top of one of the homes."

Balzer reports dozens of firefighters and first responders on the scene.

“Some yelling at bystanders to 'get out of the way' when trying to reach the hydrant,” says Balzer.

Glacier Media has reached out to Surrey RCMP for details on the fire.



