Security guard stabbed at Langford shopping plaza

West Shore RCMP are investigating a stabbing that sent a security guard to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police received a report that a stabbing had taken place in an alley behind Ali Baba Pizza and Serious Coffee at the Millstream Village Shopping Centre, located at 2401 Millstream Rd. in Langford, just before midnight on Monday.

Officers and a police dog responded immediately and located the victim, who had been stabbed after a brief altercation with a male.

Police were not able to locate a suspect or any witnesses.

The suspect is described as white and five-foot-11 with brown hair. He was wearing a black-and-blue hoodie and carrying a black backpack.

Police believe the incident was isolated and said there appears to be no risk posed to the public.

Call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 with any information.