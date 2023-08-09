Cluster of Columbia Valley wildfires grow

Photo: BCWS Crews completed a planned ignition on the Horsethief Creek fire over the weekend.

The Horsethief Creek wildfire burning west of Invermere has been remapped at 3,900 hectares.

The BC Wildfire Service says the new size, up from 1,975 hectares, is due to “gradual” growth over the past several days.

Crews are continuing to work on keeping the fire out of the valley to the south that holds Panorama Ski Resort. The resort is seven kilometres away from the start point of the fire.

In a Wednesday update, BCWS says they are also working on containment to the east of the fire by “patrolling and mopping up on the established guard.”

They are also working on holding the fire south of Horsethief Creek by “creating guard with aggressive mop up and patrol.”

There are 85 ground crew members assigned to the fire being supported by 13 pieces of heavy equipment and helicopters.

To the east, on the other side of the valley, the Yearling Creek wildfire has now been mapped at 2,876 hectares, up from 1,749 hectares, also due to gradual growth.

The Mia Creek fire east of Fairmont Hot Springs is now 2,783 hectares, up from 2,300 hectares previously.