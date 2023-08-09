Some Interior municipalities, First Nations receive provincial funding for emergency planning

Photo: Kelly Kennedy Wildfires burning on both sides of Adams Lake on Wednesday, Aug. 2. The Lower East Adams Lake fire burns on right while the Bush Creek East fire burns on left.

A number of B.C. Interior communities, including some in the Thompson, Shuswap and North Okanagan regions, have received provincial funding to improve emergency evacuation route and public notification plans.

In a news release, the ministry of emergency management and climate readiness said the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, Cariboo Regional District, North Okanagan Regional District and Columbia Shuswap Regional District have received funding for emergency planning.

The Adams Lake Indian Band and the Nooaitch Indian Band near Merritt have also received funds.

Bowinn Ma, minister of emergency management and climate readiness, said in a statement recent wildfires in remote regions have put communities at risk of being cut off, highlighting the need for good planning to ensure safe evacuations.

“First Nations and local governments have the most up-to-date information to provide to people to keep them safe,” Ma said.

“These funds will help ensure British Columbians can leave the area safely when a disaster hits, and will improve emergency notification, alerts and communication to people during emergencies.”

In total, 19 communities are receiving funding.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has received $27,625 for an evacuation route review.

The North Okanagan Regional District received $30,000 for emergency communications planning and the Grandview Bench evacuation route plan.

The province has provided $29,940 to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District to fund community evacuation route planning and an Alertable Awareness project.

The Cariboo Regional District will be spending $29,500 to assess road networks connecting 108 Mile Ranch to the surrounding areas, identifying potential bottlenecks and obstacles.

The Adams Lake Indian Band received $30,000 for an emergency route review and governance policy development, and the province is providing $25,000 to the Nooaitch Indian Band for its emergency communication and evacuation route plan.

Jen Ford, president of the Union of B.C. Municipalities, said in a statement that when emergencies happen, local governments and First Nations are “on the front lines.”

“This pool of funding is instrumental in supporting local communities to prepare and resource themselves for disaster response and mitigation unique to their circumstances,” Ford said.