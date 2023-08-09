Vancouver rapper and social media star Lil Tay dead

Photo: @liltay/Instagram The young Vancouver rapper and viral internet meme Lil Tay passed away, her family announced on social media August 9, 2023. Her brother also died.

The young internet sensation Lil Tay has passed away.

The rapper, who's real name is Claire Hope, shot to fame at nine years old for her controversial rap videos on Instagram, which involved heavy swearing, flashing wads of cash, and racial slurs.

She was also involved in drama with other internet memes Woah Vicky and Bhad Bhabie.

On Wednesday (Aug. 9), news of the 14-year-old rapper's death was shared to her Instagram account.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire's sudden and tragic passing. We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain. This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock," reads the statement.

Lil Tay's brother has also passed away, the post confirms.

"During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss," the statement adds, noting that both Lil Tay's and her brother's deaths are under investigation.

It is unclear whether the young rapper passed away in her hometown of Vancouver, B.C.