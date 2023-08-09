Questions surface about announcement of Vancouver child rapper's death

Photo: @liltay/Instagram The young Vancouver rapper and viral internet meme Lil Tay passed away, her family announced on social media August 9, 2023. Her brother also died.

UPDATE 6:10 p.m.

Questions are being raised about the legitimacy of an announcement of the death of Vancouver social media rapper Lil Tay.

The U.S. Sun is reporting that Tay’s father, Christopher Hope, has refused to confirm the death of his daughter and son.

"I'm not going to comment on that right now,” he reportedly told the tabloid.

Earlier Wednesday, two former managers of 14-year-old Lil Tay told the Sun they were shocked and concerned about the death announcement.

Harry Tsang, a former rep for Tay, told the Sun he’s been unable to confirm the death announcement is true.

"I have been in communication with individuals who have an intimate understanding of the family's situation," Tsang told the paper.

"Given the complexities of the current circumstances, I am at a point where I cannot definitively confirm or dismiss the legitimacy of the statement issued by the family.”

In a TikTok video on the situation, Tsang said he had conferred with his "personal psychic" in the issue.

Another former manager of Tay’s told the Sun they were confused by the unsigned nature of the death announcement.

"Why is it not signed, 'This is Tay's mom', or 'This is the dad of Lil Tay', or from an official representative? Why is there no attachment?” the former rep said. "I send my condolences and I'm shocked by the news. But I'm curious as to who the statement has been released by and [why it hasn't been signed by anyone.]”

Lil Tay had not posted on her Instagram account since June 2018, prior to Wednesday's post announcing her and her brother's death. The account has over three million followers.

ORIGINAL 11:35 a.m.

The young internet sensation Lil Tay has passed away.

The rapper, who's real name is Claire Hope, shot to fame at nine years old for her controversial rap videos on Instagram, which involved heavy swearing, flashing wads of cash, and racial slurs.

She was also involved in drama with other internet memes Woah Vicky and Bhad Bhabie.

On Wednesday (Aug. 9), news of the 14-year-old rapper's death was shared to her Instagram account.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire's sudden and tragic passing. We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain. This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock," reads the statement.

Lil Tay's brother has also passed away, the post confirms.

"During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss," the statement adds, noting that both Lil Tay's and her brother's deaths are under investigation.

It is unclear whether the young rapper passed away in her hometown of Vancouver, B.C.