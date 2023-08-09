Esquimalt can take lessons from Surrey police fiasco, says mayor

Photo: VicPD

Esquimalt Mayor Barb Desjardins says the Surrey police debacle could provide guidance for the township in its bid to end its shared policing agreement with the City of Victoria.

Two weeks ago, Solicitor General Mike Farnworth stepped in and invoked the Police Act to direct the City of Surrey to move ahead with a transition to a municipal police force rather than return to using the RCMP.

“What Surrey has done is really provided good lessons for both the province and for ourselves, in terms of the way to go about this,” said Desjardins, noting the Surrey situation has also shown that Esquimalt may be able to access funding to aid with the transition from the existing police model.

“But the big thing, I think, that that whole thing showed is that it is imperative to have your population, your residents and businesses always knowledgeable about what you’re doing, where you’re going, and make sure that they’re a part of that process.”

Desjardins said Esquimalt was handed a strong mandate to break with the shared-services model with Victoria, with more than 70 per cent of Esquimalt residents telling council during open-house meetings and in an online survey in 2022 they wanted council to look at other policing options.

“And we’ll need to do another whole [consultation] process and information gathering when we go to make that decision,” she added.

The dispute over Surrey’s police force started in 2018 when former Surrey mayor Doug McCallum promised to replace the RCMP with the Surrey Police Service.

McCallum was ousted by new Mayor Brenda Locke last year, who promised to reverse course and stick with the RCMP.

When Locke was elected, the Surrey Police Service had already started hiring.

In Esquimalt’s case, the township has been arguing for years that the forced marriage with Victoria does not work.

The municipalities have been required to share the costs of policing since 2002. Before 2002, Esquimalt had a joint police-fire department that had been in place since 1912. A standalone fire department was established in 2003 and 33 police officers joined VicPD.

Esquimalt has argued it is overpaying for services it doesn’t need and subsidizing Victoria’s policing.

Esquimalt pays about 14 per cent of the current $69-million VicPD budget.

And while Desjardins, who co-chairs the Victoria and Esquimalt Police Board with Victoria Mayor Marianne Alto, says Esquimalt is overpaying, she has also maintained that Victoria needs more officers and resources.

Esquimalt wants to pull out of the shared policing agreement, which expires at the end of this year.

The township has hired a consulting firm to come up with alternatives, and that report is expected to be delivered before September.

Esquimalt would need provincial approval to get out of the agreement, as well as plans for a new service model.

Farnworth has told Esquimalt he is prepared to consider the township’s proposal for policing and law enforcement. But he also noted the township must provide a detailed plan outlining the new proposed policing model as well as a transition plan in order to get approval for a transition.

The Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General told the Times Colonist it is also waiting for the consultant’s report, adding the top priority when considering any new police model is ensuring the safety of the citizens of ­Victoria, Esquimalt and the region.

Desjardins said there is a lot of work still to be done, particularly around what policing looks like beyond the end of the year, when the framework agreement expires.

“The work that needs to be done now is getting some sort of interim agreement until there is a change,” she said.