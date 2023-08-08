Cooler weather to help fire conditions after lightning-filled weekend

Photo: Rodney Saigeon File photo

Mother Nature was busy over the BC Day long weekend.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, close to 900 strikes were reported throughout the weekend across the Kamloops Fire Centre.

Fire Information Officer Taylor Wallace tells Castanet that a total of 649 lightning strikes hit on Sunday, and 249 lightning strikes were reported on Monday.

Wallace says the strikes are "notable," however, other fire centres have experienced a higher number of lightning strikes this summer.

"Most of the fires that resulted from that lightning were at that spot size. There might be a couple that were just over a hectare, but most of the fires that came were at that spot size or smaller."

A total of 43 wildfires are currently burning through the Kamloops Fire Centre.

"Conditions have been hot and dry, but we are anticipating seeing some cooler temperatures for most of this week until the weekend, and then we will see an increase again," Wallace said.

The fire information officer adds that temperatures will be sitting in the mid-20s for the week.

"Most of the days...we are anticipating it to be a little bit cloudier, so not that direct sunlight that helps elevate fire activity and fire behaviour on our fires. So that will be really beneficial and helpful for crews to make some good progress," she added.