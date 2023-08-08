Crash near Rogers Pass leaves one dead, two injured

Photo: Google Maps The crash happened along the Trans-Canada Highway near Rogers Pass.

One person was killed and two others injured in a collision on the Trans-Canada Highway near Rogers Pass Saturday.

The crash closed the highway in both directions for several hours during the busy August long weekend.

BC Highway Patrol reports that at approximately 1 p.m. on August 5, a Kia Rio crossed the centre line into the eastbound lane, crashing into a Ford Fusion near the Loop Brook Campground, just west of Rogers Pass in Glacier National Park.

A passenger in the Kia was pronounced dead at the scene. Two people from the Ford sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are requesting anyone with information, including motorists who might have witnessed the crash or who have dash cam video that could help investigators, contact them at 250-344-2221.